Red Bull stunt lights up skies over LA

A pair of wingsuit flyers sponsored by Red Bull lit up the skies over Los Angeles at twilight Wednesday.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- A pair of wingsuit flyers sponsored by Red Bull lit up the skies over Los Angeles at twilight Wednesday.

The wingsuits left a trail of flames over the downtown L.A. skyline.

On Twitter, some people reported seeing what they thought was a meteor or even a UFO.

But closeup video showed two people in wingsuits trailing sparks behind them in the air.





It wasn't immediately clear if the stunt was for a commercial or another project by the company.

Even the LAPD sought to reassure the public, tweeting: "PSA: A meteor did not crash into Downtown Los Angeles, and no, it's not an alien invasion...just a film shoot. This is Tinseltown after all."

