Red Bull stunt lights up skies over LA

What is this flying item on fire above downtown Los Angeles? pic.twitter.com/3tUu0jKL8L — dennis hegstad (@dennishegstad) March 21, 2019

Red Bull Air Force pic.twitter.com/jVtFZldJ5p — Jeremiah Davis (@ThatOneBlondKid) March 21, 2019

PSA: A meteor did not crash into Downtown Los Angeles, and no, it's not an alien invasion...just a film shoot. This is Tinseltown after all. pic.twitter.com/6QFY3uHbrt — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 21, 2019

LOS ANGELES -- A pair of wingsuit flyers sponsored by Red Bull lit up the skies over Los Angeles at twilight Wednesday.The wingsuits left a trail of flames over the downtown L.A. skyline.On Twitter, some people reported seeing what they thought was a meteor or even a UFO.But closeup video showed two people in wingsuits trailing sparks behind them in the air.It wasn't immediately clear if the stunt was for a commercial or another project by the company.Even the LAPD sought to reassure the public, tweeting: "PSA: A meteor did not crash into Downtown Los Angeles, and no, it's not an alien invasion...just a film shoot. This is Tinseltown after all."