SPORTS

Registration for 2019 Shamrock Shuffle opens Wednesday

Shamrock Shuffle (FILE)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Registration for the 40th annual Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle, to be held in 2019, opened Wednesday.

The 8K run and two mile walk through downtown Chicago will be held on March 24, 2019, at 10 a.m. The race starts and finishes at Grant Park, and winds through the Loop.

The Shamrock Shuffle marks the official start of Chicago's running season.

Individuals who want to participate are encourage to sign up early. Those who sign up for the 8K run in the first week of registration will receive a discounted entry fee of $40 to commemorate the run's 40th anniversary. The entry fee will increase to $45 after Sept. 19, and will continue to increase until the race reaches capacity.

The entry fee for the walk is $35. Registration will remain open until 1,500 people are registered.

For more information and to register go to shamrockshuffle.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsrunningfitnessChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Blackhawks Training Camp Festival to be held Saturday at United Center
Brewers aim to chew another game off Cubs' lead
Cubs battling more than Brewers during tiring stretch run
Cubs have nothing to regret as Quintana delivers on crosstown swap
More Sports
Top Stories
Hurricane Florence Tracker: Category 3 storm nears Carolina coast
PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence 'chilling' from space
CPD officer fatally shoots herself in Far South Side police station parking lot
Lincoln Towing's license revoked by state regulators
Taco Bell voted as the 'Best Mexican Restaurant of 2018'
Jewel-Osco on Near West Side closed after rodents found
FDA takes 'historic action' on teen vaping 'epidemic'
Customers who got 'vampire facials' at NM spa urged to get tested for HIV
Show More
Man charged after body found in recycling bin in his bedroom
Here's your 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
What happens to your home in hurricane-force winds?
Male fatally shot by Gary police after allegedly firing at officers
More News