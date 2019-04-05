Sports

See the history of Chicago's sports mascots

By Danny Tag
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting, Indiana will have its grand opening celebration April 5-7th. See when Chicago's sports mascots got their start and which ones are already Hall of Famers!

Benny the Bull - Mascot Hall of Famer. Chicago's longest tenured mascot began entertaining Bulls fans in 1969. Happy birthday 50th birthday Benny! He hasn't aged a bit.

Staley Da Bear -- The Bears mascot first appeared in 2003. He is named for A.E. Staley, the first owner of the team. In fact, the team was first called the Decatur Staleys, before George Halas took over the franchise and moved it to Chicago in 1921.

Southpaw -- White Sox mascot since 2004, aside from being a lefty, nobody really knows what the fuzzy creature is. At least he's endured longer than 1980s Sox mascots Ribbie and Roobarb.

Clark -- The Cubs mascot is the new kid on the block, having been introduced in 2014. He is named after Clark Street along, the street just west of Wrigley Field.

Tommy Hawk - The Mascot Hall of Famer representing the Blackhawks has been stirring up excitement for fans at the United Center since in 2001.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicagochicago bullschicago bearschicago blackhawkschicago cubschicago white sox
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News