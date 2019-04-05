See the history of Chicago's sports mascots

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting, Indiana will have its grand opening celebration April 5-7th. See when Chicago's sports mascots got their start and which ones are already Hall of Famers!- Mascot Hall of Famer. Chicago's longest tenured mascot began entertaining Bulls fans in 1969. Happy birthday 50th birthday Benny! He hasn't aged a bit.-- The Bears mascot first appeared in 2003. He is named for A.E. Staley, the first owner of the team. In fact, the team was first called the Decatur Staleys, before George Halas took over the franchise and moved it to Chicago in 1921.-- White Sox mascot since 2004, aside from being a lefty, nobody really knows what the fuzzy creature is. At least he's endured longer than 1980s Sox mascots Ribbie and Roobarb.-- The Cubs mascot is the new kid on the block, having been introduced in 2014. He is named after Clark Street along, the street just west of Wrigley Field.- The Mascot Hall of Famer representing the Blackhawks has been stirring up excitement for fans at the United Center since in 2001.