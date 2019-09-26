Sports

VIDEO: Senior with cerebral palsy scores 80-yard touchdown

SEDALIA, MO -- A high school senior with special needs scored an 80-yard touchdown to prevent his team being shutout.

P.J. Allred plays for Smith-Cotton High School in Missouri. He also has cerebral palsy.

With his team down 40-0, he entered the game at quarterback. He took the snap, ran right, found a hole and sprinted 80 yards into the end zone as his teammates, his opponents and everybody in the stadium cheered.

The opposing team's coach, Cedric Alvis, said the moment transcends winning and losing.

"To see the entire sideline run and sprint, even our cheerleaders, at that moment as a coach it's like wow this is really bigger than this moment exactly, seeing all the different people that are impacted, the smiles, Smith-Cotton fans, their cheerleaders, all of their players excited," Alvis said. "The actual win was meaningless at that point - the fact that P.J. got that moment and that everyone can celebrate, that was the most important thing."
