Sister Jean bobblehead becomes best-seller after Loyola's NCAA wins

The 98-year-old nun, who is the team chaplain for the Loyola University men's basketball team, has become the Ramblers unofficial mascot. Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt captured the hearts of March Madness viewers, who have watched the No. 11 Chicago team catapult themselves into the Final Four position.
About 63 percent of the orders came from outside Illinois. And within the first 24 hours, a Sister Jean bobblehead was sold to someone in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Canada.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum released the officially licensed, limited edition bobblehead on Friday.
The bobblehead feature Sister Jean in her Loyola jacket and scarf and are available for pre-order in the Hall of Fame and Museum's online store. Click here to purchase a bobblehead.
Each doll cost $25 plus an $8 per order flat rate shipping charge. The bobbleheads aren't expected to be delivered until June.
Each bobblehead will be individually numbered and come in a collector's box.
Sister Jean has been the team chaplain for the Ramblers' men's basketball team since 1994. As the team gained national fame, the Chicago nun also became an icon and presumed fairy Godmother to this Cinderella Story.
"She's always been this big off a celebrity on our campus like everyone's always been like in love with her so it's really exciting to share that love with the rest of the country," said Loyola freshman Grace Sparkman.
Sister Jean gained international fame over the past few weeks but the 98-year-old has always been a staple on Loyola's campus.
"Everyone has a Sister Jean story, if you don't have a Sister Jean story it means you basically stayed in your dorm and didn't do anything," said Nick Schultz, a sophomore and assistant sports editor for Loyola's student publication, The Phoenix.
His Sister Jean story? Well, that goes back to when the Chicago Cubs won the World Series.
"I'm walking through Damen -- the student center -- one day. They were down 2-1 to the Indians I think, and Sister Jean is walking as I am walking in. She sees my Cubs hat on because I was wearing it with pride and she stops me and says, 'Oh I think they are going to win. I think they've got a good shot to win.' And I stood there talking for five minutes talking baseball with Sister Jean," he said.
Schultz said he plans to pre-order his Sister Jean bobblehead soon.
This is the second bobblehead for Sister Jean, who had bobbleheads in her likeness given away at games in 2011 and 2015. Those bobbleheads are now selling for over $300 each on eBay.
A portion of the proceeds from Sister Jean bobblehead sales will benefit the Loyola Athletic Fund and the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
So far, the largest quantity purchased by one person is 30.
Loyola will play the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines at 5:09 p.m. Saturday.