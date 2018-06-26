<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3657192" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Sue Bird, a two-time WNBA champion and four-time Olympic gold medalist, plays for the Seattle Storm and Megan Rapinoe, an Olympic gold medalist and World Cup champion, is a forward for Seattle Reign FC. (Courtesy ESPN The Magazine | Photo by Radka Leitmeritz)