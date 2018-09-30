Sunday games could determine playoff spot for Cubs

For the Cubs, it comes down to the Final game.The Cubs' Saturday loss to the St. Louis Cardinals and the Brewers win over the Detroit Tigers means that the 162nd game for both teams will decide who wins the NL Central Division.Both the Cubs and Brewers are assured a playoff spot. Both teams will be playing against teams that have been eliminated from playoff contention. The Cardinals were eliminated after the Los Angeles Dodgers won against the San Francisco Giants to secure the final playoff spot in the National League.Both teams will play just after 2 p.m. -- Brewers at 2:10 p.m. and the Cubs at 2:20 p.m.The Cubs will be sending Game 7 World Series hero Mike Montgomery to the mound. This is unquestionably the biggest game he's pitched in since getting the final out of the 2016 World Series ending 108 years of futility for the Cubs.If the Cubs win and the Brewers lose, the Cubs win the NL Central Division and will play the Wildcard Winner.If the Cubs win and the Brewers win they will have to play each other in an extra game. By virtue of their head-to-head record, the Cubs would host the game at Wrigley on Monday. (This same scenario exists if BOTH teams lose on Sunday.)If the Cubs lose and the Brewers win, the Cubs would be the Wildcard team and they would have to play either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Colorado Rockies in a 1-game "Do or Die" playoff and the winner would advance in the playoffs and the loser's season is over.