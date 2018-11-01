Taco Bell giving away free Doritos Locos tacos

In Game 1 of the World Series®, @mookiebetts stole a base and stole free Doritos® Locos Tacos for all of America. Stop by any Taco Bell on November 1st from 2-6pm or all day online to steal yours. See terms: https://t.co/8lt74Cv90e — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 31, 2018

It's time for everyone to cash in on a free Doritos Locos Taco.We know the Boston Red Sox were ultimately crowned the World Series champions, but leading up to that, they took game 1 of the Fall Classic over the Los Angeles Dodgers.During that game, Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts stole second base, which means everyone gets a free taco from Taco Bell today.To claim yours, stop by any Taco Bell location from 2-6 p.m. or all day online.The deal is part of the restaurant's "Steal A Base, Steal A Taco" campaign during the World Series.Houston Astros fans may remember the promotion from last year when the team's reserve outfielder, Cameron Maybin, stole second base in the 11th inning of game 2 in the World Series.Taco Bell has been running the promotion for the past 10 World Series.