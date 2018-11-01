SPORTS

Taco Bell giving away free Doritos Locos tacos

EMBED </>More Videos

Mookie Betts stole second base, so we all get a free taco on Nov. 1.

It's time for everyone to cash in on a free Doritos Locos Taco.

We know the Boston Red Sox were ultimately crowned the World Series champions, but leading up to that, they took game 1 of the Fall Classic over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

During that game, Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts stole second base, which means everyone gets a free taco from Taco Bell today.

To claim yours, stop by any Taco Bell location from 2-6 p.m. or all day online.


The deal is part of the restaurant's "Steal A Base, Steal A Taco" campaign during the World Series.

Houston Astros fans may remember the promotion from last year when the team's reserve outfielder, Cameron Maybin, stole second base in the 11th inning of game 2 in the World Series.

Taco Bell has been running the promotion for the past 10 World Series.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsworld seriesu.s. & worldBoston Red SoxLos Angeles Dodgerstacos
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Virtanen scores twice as Canucks beat Blackhawks 4-2
High-scoring Blackhawks come to Edmonton
Millsap's putback gives Nuggets 108-107 win over Bulls in OT
Foot injury might land Bears guard Kyle Long on injured reserve
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman, 21, fatally shot in robbery inside car in front of 2 nieces
Cars smashed, set on fire by large group of teens in Hyde Park
Lawsuit: 2 men beaten by off-duty CPD sergeant outside gay nightclub
Baby died after maggot infestation, diaper rash, prosecutor says
Lake Bluff mansion hits market at nearly $20 million
Voters get free admission to Field Museum
Skeleton found in basement decades after owner went missing
Teen, 5-year-old brother shot while trick-or-treating
Show More
Missouri House candidate's kids urge voters not to elect him
Hungover baggage handler gets trapped in cargo hold during flight to O'Hare
Small body recovered during investigation into 2-year-old's disappearance
Google employees walk off job to protest company's handling of sexual misconduct cases
More News