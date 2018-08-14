White Sox ace Rodon faces Tigers

Carlos Rodon has emerged as an ace for the Chicago White Sox. The American League Central Division rival Detroit Tigers will get a closeup look at the 25-year-old left-hander Wednesday afternoon.
Rodon, who has posted a major-league best 1.27 ERA since the beginning of last month, will start the finale of a three-game series at Comerica Park in Detroit.
Rodon's 3-3 overall record is deceptive as he could have easily collected wins in each of his last six starts with better run support. He hasn't lost since June 30 but has just two wins since.
Rodon has tossed at least six innings each time during that stretch while allowing two or fewer runs in all of them. He hasn't given up an earned run in two August outings, including an eight-inning gem against Cleveland on Friday. The White Sox won that game 1-0, but Rodon did not get a decision.
"He's throwing the ball really, really well," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said during the postgame press conference. "His off-speed, his breaking balls are working well. That front-door action also. ... Very focused. He's having fun, he's relaxed."
Rodon has mostly relied on his fastball and slider this summer. He threw 38 sliders against the Indians.
His season debut was delayed until June after undergoing arthroscopic shoulder surgery last September. While some other touted White Sox prospects have struggled at the major-league level, Rodon looks like the real deal. He is the biggest bright spot on an otherwise dreary season for the White Sox.
"Just the confidence is there. Just feel like you belong and you get your shoulder fixed, and you know there's no issue, nothing wrong," Rodon told MLB.com. "There's no doubt in your mind when you go out and I step on the mound that I'm healthy and I'm coming to compete. It's a big thing for anyone in this game to have that confidence when you step on the field, to say I can play with you guys."
Rodon has a 2.61 ERA for the season and has limited opponents to a .187 average. He is 0-2 with a 7.31 ERA in three career starts against Detroit, but has not faced the Tigers this season.
He'll be opposed by right-hander Jordan Zimmermann (5-4, 3.98 ERA), who broke a personal four-game skid in his last start.
Zimmermann didn't give up an earned run while lasting 6 1/3 innings against Minnesota on Friday, a game the Tigers won 5-3, earning a win for Zimmermann.
Zimmermann has not fared well in two starts against the White Sox this season, surrendering nine earned runs in 9 1/3 innings, though he wound up with no-decisions.
He's made 10 career starts against Chicago, posting a 5-2 record and 5.70 ERA.
The White Sox lost nine of the first 10 games of the season series with Detroit prior to Chicago's 6-3 victory on Tuesday night. The win was highlighted by Ryan LaMarre's first major-league home run.
Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire was irritated by what he felt was a lack of fundamentals during the early going. A botched rundown allowed a run to score in the first inning.
"We weren't pretty," he said. "We just had one of those Bad News Bears days."
Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias suffered a deep thumb bruise and didn't play the last inning. He is questionable to play Wednesday.
