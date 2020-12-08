White Sox trade for pitcher Lance Lynn from Rangers in exchange for Dane Dunning, Avery Weems, ESPN reports

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox have acquired starting pitcher Lance Lynn in a trade with the Texas Rangers in exchange for pitcher Dane Dunning and a prospect, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.Lynn, 33, was 6-3 and had a 3.32 ERA in 13 starts last season with the Rangers.ESPN reports the White Sox will send Dunning and pitching prospect Avery Weems to the Rangers.As a rookie last season, Dunning, 25, was 2-0 in seven starts with a 3.97 ERA. Weems was drafted by the White Sox in the sixth round of the 2019 MLB Amateur Draft.Lynn would be reunited with White Sox manager Tony La Russa. Lynn was a rookie pitcher for the 2011 World Series champion St. Louis Cardinals, the last season La Russa managed in the big leagues until returning to the White Sox this offseason.