White Sox defeat Cubs 7-3 in exhibition game at Wrigley Field

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6324883" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fans aren't allowed in the stands and social distancing is required on and off the field.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox defeated the Cubs 7-3 in an exhibition game at Wrigley Field Sunday night.The Chicago Cubs and the White Sox hadn't played anyone other than their own teammates since March 13, but that all changed Sunday.The Sox scored six runs in the fifth inning, with a home run from Adam Engel and doubles from Yasmani Grandal, Edwin Encarnacion and Luis Robert and a triple from Leury Garcia.The teams faced off for the adjusted version of exhibition games leading into the regular, now shortened, season.Fans weren't allowed in the stands and social distancing was required on and off the field. Extensions have been added to each dugout to make that easier for all involved.But some baseball lovers tried to sneak a peek inside Wrigley Field on Sunday."To see if we could spot players and check out the atmosphere before opening day," said Cubs fan Melanie Fitzgibbons.Fitzgibbons described the mood Sunday as "subdued.""But everyone is excited," she added. "People taking pictures and people are excited for baseball to happen."Others headed to local bars and restaurants, or spots outside the stadium to snag some baseballs."This is my lifelong hobby. I have caught over 6,000 baseballs - 245 homers, five career grand slams," said Cubs fan Moe Mullins.Mullins said the fans outside the stadium have been keeping their distance."No high fives, no shaking hands," Mullins said.