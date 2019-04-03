Sports

Chicago White Sox Home Opener rescheduled to Friday

The Chicago White Sox have rescheduled their Home Opener to Friday, the team announced Wednesday.

The White Sox will take on the Seattle Mariners at 1:10 p.m. at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox will take on the Seattle Mariners at 1:10 p.m. at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Home Opener was originally scheduled for Thursday, but has been rescheduled for Friday because of the weather was forecast to be cold and rainy. Friday is forecast to be sunny and dry with temps in the 50s.

All tickets for Thursday's game are good for admission to Friday's game. Pre-paid parking passes and Stadium Club passes and Patio tickets for Thursday can be used for Friday.

Parking lots will open at 10 a.m. and gates to the ballpark will open at 11 a.m.
