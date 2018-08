Prayers and condolences go out to Gregg Popovich and his family!! — Allen Iverson (@alleniverson) April 19, 2018

The Chicago Bulls are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Erin Popovich. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Gregg and the entire Popovich family. — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 19, 2018

I was shocked and saddened to hear on @NBAonTNT of the passing of #ErinPopovich wife of @spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, died today. They were married four decades. My heart goes out to him & his family. @NBA — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) April 19, 2018

Ughhh. RIP Erin Popovich. Condolences to Pop and his family...40 years of marriage. It’s bigger than basketball. The NBA family mourning this loss — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) April 19, 2018

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Erin Popovich. We’d like to extend our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to Gregg and the Popovich family. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 19, 2018

Knowing Pop, it’s fair to assume Erin Popovich was an absolute legend. My deepest sympathies to Pop and his daughters. — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) April 19, 2018

The San Antonio Spurs announced Wednesday evening that coach Gregg Popovich's wife has died. The team has been in the midst of a heated playoff series against the Golden State Warriors.KGO's Mike Shumann reports that Erin was sick for a long time and their family was so private it made the news of her tragic death at the age of 67.In a statement, the Spurs said:The team's General Manager RC Buford adds, "We mourn the loss of Erin. She was a strong, wonderful, kind, intelligent woman who provided love, support and humor to all of us."Wednesday at the Warriors practice, Coach Steve Kerr, who played for and considers Popovich his mentor, was too upset to speak. Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant reacted to the news saying "Prayers and condolences go out to the family...I don't even know what to say."Several other NBA players and teams offered their condolences as the news spread:It is unclear whether Popovich will be courtside for the Warriors, Spurs matchup Thursday.