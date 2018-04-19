SPORTS

Wife of Spurs coach Gregg Popovich dies ahead of game against Warriors

EMBED </>More Videos

The San Antonio Spurs have announced that Coach Gregg Popovich's wife has died. The team has been in the midst of a heated playoff series against the Golden State Warriors. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN ANTONIO --
The San Antonio Spurs announced Wednesday evening that coach Gregg Popovich's wife has died. The team has been in the midst of a heated playoff series against the Golden State Warriors.

KGO's Mike Shumann reports that Erin was sick for a long time and their family was so private it made the news of her tragic death at the age of 67.

RELATED: Durant, Thompson stay hot as Warriors take 2-0 lead vs. Spurs

In a statement, the Spurs said:

"With deep regret the San Antonio Spurs announce that Erin Popovich, wife of Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich, passed away earlier Wednesday. Erin and Gregg were married for four decades and were blessed with two children and two grandchildren. The organization asks media to respect the family's privacy during this difficult time."

The team's General Manager RC Buford adds, "We mourn the loss of Erin. She was a strong, wonderful, kind, intelligent woman who provided love, support and humor to all of us."

Wednesday at the Warriors practice, Coach Steve Kerr, who played for and considers Popovich his mentor, was too upset to speak.

RELATED: Popovich maintains perspective despite Spurs' blowout loss in Game 1

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant reacted to the news saying "Prayers and condolences go out to the family...I don't even know what to say."

Several other NBA players and teams offered their condolences as the news spread:


It is unclear whether Popovich will be courtside for the Warriors, Spurs matchup Thursday.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the NBA.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsSan Antonio SpursGolden State Warriorscelebritycelebrity deathsNBAnba playoffsu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
LaVar Ball discusses Junior Basketball Association game in Chicago
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Cubs hope Hamels can be stopper vs. Reds
Daniel Murphy goes 2-for-5 from leadoff spot in Cubs debut
Cubs break out of offensive funk in 8-2 win over Tigers
More Sports
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News