O'Hare, Midway airports see busiest day of year with spring break, Easter travelers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With spring break travel underway, Thursday is expected to be the busiest day of the year at both of Chicago's airports.

Millions of people are expected to pass through Midway and O'Hare International Airports this spring break and Easter weekend.

Air carriers project about 2.9 million passengers to pass through to O'Hare and Midway between Thursday, March 21 and Monday, April 1 for the travel period with Holy Week celebrations, Easter and spring break for Chicago Public Schools.

Chicago's Department of Aviation said O'Hare is expected to see a 7% jump in passengers from last year's spring break travel period.

Midway could see an increase of almost 2.5%.

