Spring clean with expert tips to get deep clean, remove bacteria

By Michelle Corless
CHICAGO (WLS) -- It is the time of year when many people are doing a deep clean of their home.

Val's Services shared some spring cleaning tips with us.

Val's said one of the dirtiest places in your home is the bathroom. When cleaning, don't forget to clean the bath mat. The company sad you should be doing this at least one a week. Otherwise, bacteria from there could spread throughout your home.

To keep your bathroom smelling fresh after cleaning, try adding a few drops of eucalyptus oil to your toilet paper.

And when it comes to cleaning your floors, Val's shared a homemade cleaning recipe with us that works for wood floors.

What you'll need:

1 gallon water

cup vinegar

8 tablespoons liquid castile soap

30 drops orange essential oil

Directions: Mix everything and you're done! Before each use, shake the solution and mix 1 cup of Val's floor cleaner with 1 gallon of hot water.
