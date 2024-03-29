ABC7 traffic reporter Roz Varon discusses retirement on 'Windy City Weekend'

Hosea and Val enjoyed snacks from Delightful Pastries, and shared throwback prom photos.

Hosea and Val enjoyed snacks from Delightful Pastries, and shared throwback prom photos.

Hosea and Val enjoyed snacks from Delightful Pastries, and shared throwback prom photos.

Hosea and Val enjoyed snacks from Delightful Pastries, and shared throwback prom photos.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on "Windy City Weekend," spring has sprung and ABC7 Chicago's very own Hosea Sanders joined Val as a special guest co-host.

With Easter around the corner, many people are looking to satisfy their sweet tooth. Luckily, Delightful Pastries in Jefferson Park dropped by to deliver a bounty of sweets and treats.

Make sure to stop by Delightful Pastries or visit delightfulpastries.com.

Inspired Closets Chicago

It's time for spring cleaning! Michael Carson from Inspired Closets shared tips on how to organize and maximize your space.

Spring cleaning is a fantastic way to freshen up your home and bring in the new season. However, one space in the house that often gets overlooked is the closet.

Michael Carson over at Inspired Closets Chicago joined Val and Hosea to give helpful tips on how to maximize and organize your closet space this spring.

Transform your closet space with the help of talented designers by visiting Inspired Closet's website or by visiting one of their stores.

Roeper's Reviews: Spend Or Save?

Richard Roeper watched four new movies and television shows and decided which ones are worth the watch.

'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' - SAVE

Godzilla and King Kong return for an epic showdown against evil forces hidden within our world.

'Asphalt City' - SPEND

Sean Penn plays a grizzled paramedic who shows a rookie firsthand the rough streets of New York.

'Parish' - SPEND

Giancarlo Esposito plays a taxi driver whose gangster past and old enemies catch up with him.

'Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces' - SPEND

Gracing the stage and warming our hearts on screen for several decades now, actor and comedian Steve Martin stars in a documentary about his life and career.

Roz Varon retires after 35 years

ABC7 Chicago family member Roz Varon joined Val and Hosea to celebrate her wonderful 35 year career.

She's been getting us to work on time with her traffic reports, and seeking out the inside scoop on all things fun in Chicago with her Weekender reports.

ABC7 Chicago family member Roz Varon is retiring after a momentous 35-year career.

When she arrived at ABC7, she was the first female traffic reporter in Chicago.

Since then, she has won countless awards, volunteered her time to causes such as the Anti-Cruelty Society and raised awareness for cancer after her own battle with stage 4 breast cancer.

Roz says she's been blessed with an incredible career and will deeply miss all the people who tuned in to watch her on the morning news for so many years.

However, she says she won't miss waking up at 1:30 a.m. every morning.

Windy City Weekend and ABC7 Chicago wish Roz a happy retirement!