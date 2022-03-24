gardening

Spring gardening, lawn care tips from Chalet Nursery in Wilmette

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Spring gardening, lawn care tips from Chalet Nursery

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Spring is officially underway, and planting season is right around the corner! That means it's time to start thinking about your lawn and garden.

Horticulturist Jennifer Brennan, with the Chalet Nursery in Wilmette, joined ABC7 Eyewitness News live with her best spring gardening tips.

"The most important thing right now is just picking up any debris," she said. That includes leaves, twigs, pine cones and seed pods.

You can also get your garden ready for planting by adding compost. Cool season crops, like spring peas and collard greens, can be planted before the frost-free date of May 15.

And if you're antsy to add some color to your garden now, Brennan recommends primroses, violas and hellebores.

"This is my favorite viola, it's called etain," Brennan said. "It comes back every year and it smells wonderful."

But beware of the bunnies! Brennan recommends PlantSkydd Liquid Spray Repellent and Repels-All by Bonide Liquid animal repellent to keep rabbits from making a meal out of your garden.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenwilmettelawnmowergardeningweatherspring
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GARDENING
Indoor gardeners connect on Facebook
Fall gardening tips as weather gets colder, wetter
Garden statues turn out to be ancient Egyptian relics, sell for $265K
Tips for preparing lawns for winter
TOP STORIES
Free gas locations in Chicago, Cook County Thurs.; officials push back
Trucker kills boss, wounds former coworker in Burr Ridge shooting
Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher: police
St. Anthony Hospital worker charged with sexually abusing 2 patients
Oak Lawn home invaders pretending to sell candy caught on camera
FBI seeks help identifying man from US Capitol insurrection
Ricketts' bid to buy Chelsea FC spurs fan backlash over 'racism'
Show More
Woman's arms amputated after attacked by dogs
Tanesha Wade takes on historic role with Chicago Bears
World's most expensive fossil, Stan the T rex, sells for $31.8M
Cresco Labs to become largest cannabis company in US
Chicago Weather: Light rain
More TOP STORIES News