Spring gardening, lawn care tips from Chalet Nursery in Wilmette

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Spring is officially underway, and planting season is right around the corner! That means it's time to start thinking about your lawn and garden.Horticulturist Jennifer Brennan, with the Chalet Nursery in Wilmette, joined ABC7 Eyewitness News live with her best spring gardening tips."The most important thing right now is just picking up any debris," she said. That includes leaves, twigs, pine cones and seed pods.You can also get your garden ready for planting by adding compost. Cool season crops, like spring peas and collard greens, can be planted before the frost-free date of May 15.And if you're antsy to add some color to your garden now, Brennan recommends primroses, violas and hellebores."This is my favorite viola, it's called etain," Brennan said. "It comes back every year and it smells wonderful."But beware of the bunnies! Brennan recommends PlantSkydd Liquid Spray Repellent and Repels-All by Bonide Liquid animal repellent to keep rabbits from making a meal out of your garden.