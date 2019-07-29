Spring Grove man run over by pickup truck after argument over lawn mower

SPRING GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A man is hospitalized after being run over by a pickup truck during an argument in unincorporated Spring Grove.

Police said they found a 40-year-old man in the 27900-Block of W. Rowe Ave. with critical injuries after a 22-year-old driver allegedly ran him over as he was trying to leave his driveway.

The incident occurred following an argument between three men over a lawn mower, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Preliminary investigations show the victim was knocked to the ground after he was struck by an ajar rear door of the truck. Officials said the driver then proceeded to drive forward, running over the man with one of the rear tires.

The man was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in serious but stable condition.

Officials said no charges have been filed but the crash remains under investigation.
