Squatch's gigantic ice cream sandwich, coffee supports community youth in Rohnert Park

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. -- Squatch's, a local ice cream and coffee shop in Rohnert Park, California, is known for their incredibly big ice cream sandwiches.

"Gigantic. Enormous. Sasquatch size," Manager Linsee Sage says with a smile.

"It took me four days to eat," director of Sozo Student Center Jarrod Coburn admits.

The immensely popular "Squatch" is comprised of two freshly baked cookies, creamy ice cream "squatched" together, and then rolled in a topping.

"This is amazing. Time and time again, we hear that," Director of On Campus Ministries Sean Sage says.

Custom order your own creation or choose a signature sandwich named after one of the many different sasquatches from around the world.

"For the Grassman, it was obvious. It was 'Minty Grassman.' For the Yowie, it kind of sounded more like peanut butterfish, so we went with the 'Peanut Butter Yowie,'" Sean Sage explains.

But Squatch's provides more than just unforgettable ice cream and coffee, it's part of a nonprofit group, On Campus Ministries, devoted to supporting youth in the community.

"The student center next door was where our hearts really were," Linsee Sage reveals. "And Squatch's" was born as just as a means to support that."

"Everyone that works here on the Squatch's side is a volunteer and then that way, all the money can go to support the student center next door," Sean Sage adds.

The Sozo Student Center opened to provide a safe and encouraging environment free to junior high and high school students.

"Sozo is a place where kids across all different kinds of backgrounds can come, hang out and just feel like they belong," Coburn shares.

"Ice cream and coffee with a cause," Sean Sage declares.

To learn more or support, visit here.