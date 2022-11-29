LIVE | St. Ignatius hockey players sue semi driver, trucking companies over bus crash: spokesperson

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sixteen members of the St. Ignatius College Prep junior varsity hockey team, their parents and two coaches filed a lawsuit on Monday afternoon over a serious Indiana crash that happened earlier this month, a spokesperson said.

The crash happened in on Nov. 12 in Warsaw, about 50 miles south of South Bend. The team was heading to a hotel after competing in a tournament earlier in the day.

Police said a semi was seen swerving and speeding around 8 p.m. before it slammed into the team's bus, injuring 16 student players.

Victor Santos, 58, the driver of the semi, has been charged with four felony counts of causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle, and 22 felony counts of criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, Warsaw police said. Police also said Santos failed a field sobriety test.

The group of students, parents and coaches is suing Santos and trucking companies N &V Trucking Express, B &W Cartage Company, Inc., B &W Cartage, Inc. and B &W Cartage International, Inc., a spokesperson said.

Parents of those hurt in the crash and their legal team are expected to speak around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

