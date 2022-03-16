Chicago students, including Ukrainian refugees, react to President Zelenskyy speech on Russia war

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Eight refugees who just fled from Ukraine are now enrolled at the St. Nicholas Cathedral School in Chicago, and their new classmates are lifting them up during these dark times.But there was a heartbreaking sense of emotion that filled a classroom Wednesday, as some students watched Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech and shared some of the stories their own families are going through in Ukraine.A show of hands represented the number of students at St. Nicholas Cathedral School that are Ukrainian, and on Wednesday students were standing up one by one to share their feelings about the war."I want to see Ukraine live, not just because of my relative, not just because they are there, but because of the population," student Roman said. "I want the culture to stay alive. I want people to stay alive."Eight refugee students are also now enrolled at St. Nicholas after fleeing from Ukraine with their families.Those students are putting this war into perspective for their classmates."Their fathers are there, some of their brothers, their pets also, their house, all of their things -- it's very hard for them," eighth-grader Sophiya Kovalchuk said.It's an overwhelming learning experience these students are going to continue living through for now, while getting updates from abroad."It's been a transition, but they have really stepped up and have welcomed those students and have taken them under their wing, and it's been a beautiful experience just to see that," middle school math teacher Monica Idec said.But, right now, there's power in unity and prayer for these kids."I don't want this terror to keep happening. I am tired of it. It's too much on everyone," Roman said.The students shared their stories for more than a half hour in that discussion, but they did get some extra recess after to let off some steam.