South Side Irish Parade set to return after 2-year hiatus

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago St. Patrick's Day tradition that has gone dark for the last two years is making a comeback.

The plan is for the South Side Irish Parade to return on March 13.

Alderman Matt O'Shea of the 19th Ward said he sees no reason not to have the parade this year.

"For the residents of my community, the business owners of my community, this is sorely needed," Alderman O'Shea said. "This has been a very difficult 22 months, so I'm really excited to have something positive for them to look forward to."

Chicago surprised residents Saturday by dyeing the river green for St. Patrick's Day.



The parade is expected to step off at the usual spot 103rd Street and Western Avenue.
