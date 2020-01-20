chicago proud

2020 St. Patrick's Day Parade queen chosen

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nearly 100 women competed to be named the queen of this year's St. Patrick's Day Parade!

Kari McClowry was crowned as the winner for 2020! Four other women were also chosen to be part of the court.

2019's queen Madeline Mitchell, 25, of Chicago, passed on her crown.

ABC 7 Chicago entertainment reporter Janet Davies emceed the event, and ABC 7 Chicago president and general manager John Idler was one of the judges.

Before the contest, ABC7 was recognized for its support of the 2019 St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Chicago's St. Patrick's Day Parade will be held March 14.
