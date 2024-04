Des Plaines' St. Zachary School closing after more than 60 years

St. Zachary School in Des Plaines, Illinois is closing after more than 60 years.

St. Zachary School in Des Plaines, Illinois is closing after more than 60 years.

St. Zachary School in Des Plaines, Illinois is closing after more than 60 years.

St. Zachary School in Des Plaines, Illinois is closing after more than 60 years.

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- A north suburban catholic school is closing after more than 60 years.

St. Zachary School in Des Plaines reportedly had only 20 students enrolled for next year, and the school will be closing at the end of this year.

A spokesperson from the Office of Catholic Schools called the news "heartbreaking," saying the decision "only came after thoughtful exploration of multiple options to keep the school sustainable."