stabbing

Woman dies after stabbed several times in Evanston, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

(Photo/Shutterstock)

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A 30-year-old Evanston woman is dead after she was stabbed several times Saturday, according to police.

Officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Callan Avenue around 9:20 a.m. and found a 30-year-old woman with "several stab wounds," according to police.

She was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

ALSO SEE: Woman found dead in duffel bag; police questioning teen son

The Evanston Police Department is investigating with the assistance of the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force Forensic Unit.

No other information was released at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
evanstonwoman killedstabbing
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Brookfield stabbing prompts brief lockdown at nearby schools
Man stabbed during fight near Red Line stop, police say
Man stabbed during fight at Roosevelt CTA stop, police say
Man stabbed in robbery at CTA Green Line station, police say
TOP STORIES
3 found dead in Chicago waterways over 2 days, police say
Pedestrians stop driver who hit bicyclist from fleeing scene of crash
Police questioning teen son after woman found dead in duffel bag
Teen goes after home intruder with steak knives
'Smishing' text: Scammers pose as your boss in new type of scam
11 shot, 1 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
Police arrest suspect in mall shooting that left 14 injured
Show More
Chicago Bulls make it to playoffs, ending string of losing seasons
Shootout at South Side restaurant leaves woman wounded, police say
Chicago Weather: Morning sun, afternoon clouds Easter Sunday
Fast facts about income tax deadline: April 18
5 tips for easing, managing stress symptoms
More TOP STORIES News