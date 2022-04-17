Woman dies after stabbed several times in Evanston, police say

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A 30-year-old Evanston woman is dead after she was stabbed several times Saturday, according to police.
Officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Callan Avenue around 9:20 a.m. and found a 30-year-old woman with "several stab wounds," according to police.
She was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, officials said.
The Evanston Police Department is investigating with the assistance of the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force Forensic Unit.
No other information was released at this time.
