Stabbing in Chicago near Museum Campus leaves man in critical condition

A stabbing in Chicago on Roosevelt near Museum Campus left a man in critical condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for the person who stabbed a man near Museum Campus Wednesday evening.

Police said a 33-year-old man was in the 0-100 block of East Roosevelt Road near Michigan Avenue when he got into an argument with an unknown offender.

The man was then stabbed by that person multiple times throughout his body. The attacker fled the scene.

The man was taken to Northwestern Hospital where is in critical condition, police said. Police have not released any description of the attacker, or any further details.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area Three detectives is ongoing.

