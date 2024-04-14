Chicago crime: Man stabbed, 1 other critically injured in West Woodlawn, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is in the hospital in critical condition after being stabbed on the city's South Side, police said.

The incident happened Sunday at around 3:30 a.m. in the 6500-block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in West Woodlawn.

A group was exiting a house when a fight broke out, leaving two 19-year-old men stabbed, according to the police.

This first victim had cuts to the left arm and was taken to the hospital in good condition.

The second victim, had stomach injuries and was sent the hospital in critical condition.

READ ALSO | Child killed, 10 others shot during Chicago family gathering: CPD

No one is in custody. CPD Area One Detectives are investigating.