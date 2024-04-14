WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago crime: Man stabbed, 1 other critically injured in West Woodlawn, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital WLS logo
Sunday, April 14, 2024 3:34PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 StreamLive streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is in the hospital in critical condition after being stabbed on the city's South Side, police said.

The incident happened Sunday at around 3:30 a.m. in the 6500-block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in West Woodlawn.

A group was exiting a house when a fight broke out, leaving two 19-year-old men stabbed, according to the police.

This first victim had cuts to the left arm and was taken to the hospital in good condition.

The second victim, had stomach injuries and was sent the hospital in critical condition.

READ ALSO | Child killed, 10 others shot during Chicago family gathering: CPD

No one is in custody. CPD Area One Detectives are investigating.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW