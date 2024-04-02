Rockford stabbing suspect Christian Soto due in court Tuesday

Rockford, IL stabbing spree suspect Christian Soto is expected in court Tuesday after four people were killed and seven others injured last week.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- The man charged with the killing of four people and injuring seven others in Rockford is expected in court Tuesday.

Christian Soto will face a judge and that judge will determine if he stays in jail pending trial.

The 22-year-old Rockford man is charged with multiple counts of murder, attempted murder and home invasion with a dangerous weapon in connection to last Wednesday's rampage.

The victims include a 63-year-old Romona Schupbach and her 23-year-old son Jacob Schupbach who were stabbed, 49 year old mail carrier Jay Larson who neighbors said was run over by Soto as he fled the neighborhood.

Fifteen-year-old girl Jenna Newcom was beaten with a bat as she was watching a movie in her basement with friends on spring break.

Seven others were also injured.

Prosecutors said a motive remains unclear but they also said Soto told investigators he was high on marijuana.

They said Soto claims one of the victims gave it to him and that he believed it was laced with a strong narcotic.

But prosecutors said Soto was conscious throughout the entire rampage and recalled details of each attack.

For now Soto remains held without bond. His hearing is set for 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Rockford stabbing attack suspect Christian Soto has been charged with multiple offenses, including murder, after four people were killed and seven others were seriously hurt Wednesday. Several victims were identified by Winnebago County officials Thursday afternoon.

Before Wednesday, 22-year-old Soto had no more than a criminal damage to property charge on his record in Winnebago County. That charge was later dismissed.

Thursday, he stands charged with 12 murder/intent to kill or injure charges and one home invasion charge, according to Winnebago Jail records.

According to police, Soto was arrested 20 minutes after Wednesday's rampage, which took place in multiple locations in the area of Holmes Street, Winnetka Drive and Cleveland Avenue on the east side of the city, with a home invasion apparently setting it off.

Rockford officials gave an update Thursday after several were killed and more injured in an attack in the area.

"The young lady ran from him," Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana said. "She got some stab wounds in her hands and her face. She is currently in the hospital, and she is intubated. One of the good Samaritans stopped to help her out. He did get some stab wounds."

The victims include a 15-year-old girl, a 63-year-old woman, and two men, ages 22 and 49. One of the two men is a mail carrier who neighbors said was run over by Soto as he fled the neighborhood.

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office identified them as Jenna Newcomb, 15; Jacob Schupbach, 23; Jay Larson, 49; and Romona Schupbach, 63, all of Rockford.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said at a press conference Newcomb's mother said she died saving her sister and protecting her friend.

Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley said Soto admitted to police to being friends with one of the victims, and went over to his home to smoke marijuana.

Soto told police he believed the drugs provided to him by the victim were laced with an unknown narcotic. Soto told police he became paranoid and got a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Jacob and Ramona Schupbach, Hanley said.

Prosecutors said Jacob was also run over by the suspect in a pickup truck.

Hanley said Soto then attacked mailman Jay Larson, who suffered multiple stab wounds, in the 2200-block of Winnetka Lane. A witness said he saw Larson being attacked and punched by the suspect. Soto then got a knife from his truck and stabbed Larson before running him over with his pickup truck, prosecutors said.

After hitting a parked car, Soto ran over Larson a second time before running away, the witness said.

Larson's final moments were said to be heroic.

"From what we were told, the customer comes back out and it had taken a really bad turn. And, he took that on. He protected his customer," said Lawrence Steward, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 245.

The US Postal Service said Larson had delivered mail in the area for 25 years.

Parker Stuckey said he witnessed a man driving a truck, who was trying to run his neighbor over.

"He was in his underwear, covered in mud. And just, I don't know if he got hit by it at all, but he was on the ground, trying to get away from the truck," Stuckey said.

Hanley then said Soto forced his way into a home in the 4000-block of Cleveland Avenue and was armed with a "katana-style" knife. There, he attacked three people. Soto left after one of the victims hit him with a bottle.

In the 4700-block of Cleveland Avenue, Hanley said three teenage girls were watching a movie in a basement when Soto broke into the house, Hanley said. Soto then attacked the girls with a bat, killing one of them and injuring two others.

Jenna Newcomb's mother said she died protecting her sister and friend.

Soto was later taken into custody in the area of Florence Street and Eagleston Drive while stabbing a woman and the Good Samaritan who came to her aid. They both remain hospitalized.

Four of the injured have been treated and released, officials said Thursday.

A vigil was held at 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Charles Street and Eggleston Road.

"It's not that easy to coming out for people like this - who were so genuine, so nice. For this to happen!? I can't - I don't understand it. I can't accept this," said Shon Wilson, a family friend of the Schupbachs.

Anyone with additional information or surveillance footage has been asked to contact Rockford police at 815-966-2900. Anonymous tips can be sent to 815-963-7867.

The city announced counseling services for residents impacted by the attack. The services will be available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Flinn Middle School, 2525 Ohio Parkway.

Soto remains in custody after his public defender requested his detention hearing be postponed. He is due back in court next week.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara issued a statement about the attack:

"Today, we are shocked by another horrific act of violence against innocent members of our community. We can report that the suspect is in custody and the threat has been neutralized. Now that he is in custody, our primary concern is ensuring that our community members directly impacted by this violence are supported throughout their healing and recovery. We are working with community partners to provide support and services quickly and conveniently to those residents. We will announce those details soon. We have multiple jurisdictions working on multiple crime scenes to develop an understanding of what transpired in an effort to prevent this from happening again. We will continue to provide updates."

President Joe Biden issued a statement on the attack saying, "Jill and I were horrified to learn of the brutal attack carried out in Rockford last night, which took the lives of four people, including one fifteen-year-old. Seven others were tragically wounded as a result of this senseless violence. We are praying for the families of those who lost loved ones, and hoping that all those injured make a full recovery. We are also grateful for the heroic actions of local law enforcement, who confronted the suspect and prevented the loss of more innocent life.



"Federal law enforcement have offered all available assistance to local law enforcement as they investigate this heinous act. In the meantime, my Administration will do everything in its power to help the people of Rockford and the broader community recover from this traumatic event.



"Families across America want the same thing: the freedom to feel safe in their community. That is my priority and the reason we've made major investments to provide communities with resources and law enforcement officers to prevent and fight crime. This tragic event is a reminder that we must continue to ensure that our police and first responders have the support they need to do their jobs and keep us safe."