Dayclubs meets sports at Circa Las Vegas' 'Stadium Swim'

LAS VEGAS -- Stadium Swim at Circa Resort and Casino has everything you'd want from a Las Vegas pool. It's a raging dayclub with great music, bikini-clad guests, 6 swimming pools, 30 cabanas, 38 daybeds, and a food and cocktail menu that will rival any pool in Las Vegas. Add to that a 14 million pixel, 143 foot high-definition screen that has sports playing 24/7. Complete with live betting odds, so you wont miss any action.

"We combine sports with a dayclub," says Stadium Swims VIP Manager, Chris Wilberding. "It's Stadium Swim, you got to have the great music, it's got to be pumping in here."

In addition to the 2 main bars, you can find 2 swim-up bars, and in typical Vegas fashion poolside gambling is an option.
"People come to Vegas to gamble," says Wilberding. "So we brought our table games area out to the pool, so you can experience the great weather."
Stadium swim is open 365 days a year, and the pool is heated in the winter, so guests can enjoy it year round.

