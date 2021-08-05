Disney World

Disney teases debut of fully-immersive Star Wars-themed hotel coming to Disney World

By Andrew Morris
EMBED <>More Videos

Disney teases fully-immersive Star Wars-themed hotel

Disney revealed new details about its long-awaited Star Wars Hotel, including an out-of-this-world price tag.

The company announced pricing for its Galactic Starcruiser Hotel on Wednesday. A family of four can expect to pay $6,000 for a two-night stay at the resort on the Disney World park grounds.

RELATED: Disneyland Resort launches discounted ticket offer for California residents

Rates vary depending on your date of stay and additional perks, but admission to Disney's Hollywood Studios, as well as food and beverages are included.

The hotel, which opens in spring 2022, is billed by Disney as a "revolutionary new two-night experience where you and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that's your own." The company called it the "most immersive Star Wars story ever created."

RELATED: 12-year-old Pixar fan from SF lands leading role in new the new film, 'Luca'

It follows the 2019 debut of Galaxy's Edge, which was the company's largest-ever expansion at its parks.

RELATED: Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson are dynamic, magical duo in Disney's 'Jungle Cruise'

Disney is the parent company of ABC7 News.

CNN contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfloridavacationmovieshoteltraveldisneydisneylandstar warsdisney worldstar wars land
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY WORLD
Disneyland, Disney World will require guests to wear masks indoors
Animatronic Biden joining Hall of Presidents at Disney World
Fireworks return to Disney World ahead of July 4
'A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King' opens at Disney World
TOP STORIES
Nurse brutally beaten by Elgin Mental Health Center patient
Fire destroys cabin of man forced out of woods, jailed
CPD officer charged in 2020 Red Line shooting
What's the safest mask to wear? Here's what doctor says
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine remains 93% effective at 6 months
Murder charges filed in Chicago man, PA woman's spring break death
'Grown-ish' cast reflects on filming emotional BLM episodes
Show More
Former Dixon comptroller who stole $50M released early from prison
Masks temporarily required at all indoor IHSA events
Gov. Pritzker announces Illinois school mask mandate
US plans to require COVID-19 vaccines for foreign travelers
Chicago Weather: Nice, warm Thursday
More TOP STORIES News