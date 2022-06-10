starbucks

Starbucks may close bathrooms to public, again

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz says this policy may pose a threat to employees and customers.
Starbucks says it may have to soon close its bathrooms to the general public.

In 2018, the coffee chain opened its bathrooms to anyone, including non-paying customers. The move came after an incident where two Black men were denied access because they hadn't made a purchase.

An employee later called the police and the men were arrested for trespassing.

No charges were filed but the incident resulted in protests, leading the company to apologize and hold racial bias training for workers.

Now, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz says this policy may pose a threat to employees and customers, CNN reported. He added that the threat of potential incidents from people who are mentally ill could result in danger.
