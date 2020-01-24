911 calls from McHenry Starbucks crash caused by driver's medical emergency released

MCHENRY, Ill. (WLS) -- Police have released 911 calls from the night a driver crashed a pickup truck into a Starbucks in northwest suburban McHenry.

The driver had suffered a medical emergency before crashing into the store. Five people were injured.

Police said a Dodge Ram veered off the road after 4:30 p.m. Jan 17 in the 4300-block of West Elm Street near the intersection with Oak Drive.

The pickup was traveling west on West Elm when it veered off the roadway, struck a Nissan SUV in the drive-thru area of the Starbucks, then slammed into the coffee shop.

A male barista was pinned underneath the pickup truck and its driver was trapped inside. They suffered the worst injuries. At last word, the barista was now in fair condition.

With gas leaking all over, first responders were able to rescue the barista from under the pickup truck.

EMBED More News Videos

A McHenry Starbucks was heavily damaged and five people were injured after a pickup truck slammed into the shop.



Police said four people were taken to the hospital. One of the patients, a 21-year-old employee, needed to be airlifted in critical condition to a second hospital according to the fire department.

The driver of the Nissan SUV was treated and released and a second Starbucks employee is in good condition, police said.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck will not be charged because the crash was caused by a medical emergency.

Starbucks said in a statement, "We are deeply saddened this happened at one of our stores. Our focus right now is supporting our partners (employees) and customers impacted."

The McHenry Planning and Development said the building is structurally sound. The Starbucks has only been open for a few months.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mchenry911 callstarbuckscar into buildingtruck crash
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Show More
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News