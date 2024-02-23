Man charged in connection with stabbing, fight inside Michigan Avenue Starbucks, Chicago police say

Kaliq Woods has been charged in a Michigan Avenue Starbucks stabbing that happened across from the Chicago Art Institute, police said.

Kaliq Woods has been charged in a Michigan Avenue Starbucks stabbing that happened across from the Chicago Art Institute, police said.

Kaliq Woods has been charged in a Michigan Avenue Starbucks stabbing that happened across from the Chicago Art Institute, police said.

Kaliq Woods has been charged in a Michigan Avenue Starbucks stabbing that happened across from the Chicago Art Institute, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing that happened inside a downtown Starbucks on Wednesday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said they were called to the store, located across from the Art Institute in the Loop, at about 2 p.m. for a report of a person with a knife.

CPD said a 52-year-old man and a 46-year-old man got into an argument, which then turned physical. The 46-year-old pulled out a knife and stabbed the 52-year-old multiple times in the head and the right arm.

During the fight, the 46-year-old was cut on the right hand.

On Thursday, police said 46-year-old Kaliq Woods, of Country Club Hills has been charged with misdemeanor battery.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

INTERACTIVE CRIME TRACKER: Track crime and safety in your neighborhood