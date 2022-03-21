Aurora man injured after falling more than 20 feet while in Starved Rock State Park restricted area

LaSALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was injured after falling more than 20 feet at Starved Rock State Park Sunday, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
The 23-year-old man from Aurora went into a restricted area of Sandstone Point Overlook around 2:30 p.m. when officials say he fell between 20 and 30 feet.
He suffered injuries to his head, shoulder, hip and leg.
Officials said he was taken by boat to a nearby field by the Utica Fire Department, where he was then flown to a local hospital in Peoria. He was said to be conscious when he was airlifted, officials added.
The man has been cited for entering a restricted area.
