CHICAGO (WLS) --The state's response to the protest that shut down the Dan Ryan Expressway earlier this month cost taxpayers more than $200,000, the Illinois State Police revealed this week.
Thousands of protesters turned out July 7 to shut down all five northbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway in a call for common sense gun laws and greater investment in community resources, schools, jobs and economic development in the poorest communities in Chicago.
Hundreds of Chicago and Illinois State police officials were on hand to ensure marchers' safety. No protesters were arrested.
The $200,000 figure reflects the cost incurred by state agencies only. All costs associated with the protest had not yet been calculated, according to a state official, therefore the figure is only partial.