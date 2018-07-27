Dan Ryan Expressway shutdown cost taxpayers $200,000, state police say

EMBED </>More Videos

The state's response to the protest that shut down the Dan Ryan Expressway earlier this month cost taxpayers more than $200,000, the Illinois State Police revealed this week. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The state's response to the protest that shut down the Dan Ryan Expressway earlier this month cost taxpayers more than $200,000, the Illinois State Police revealed this week.

Thousands of protesters turned out July 7 to shut down all five northbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway in a call for common sense gun laws and greater investment in community resources, schools, jobs and economic development in the poorest communities in Chicago.

Hundreds of Chicago and Illinois State police officials were on hand to ensure marchers' safety. No protesters were arrested.

The $200,000 figure reflects the cost incurred by state agencies only. All costs associated with the protest had not yet been calculated, according to a state official, therefore the figure is only partial.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago violenceprotestchicago police departmentillinois state policesafetyChicagoEnglewoodBack of the Yards
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Carjacking victim escapes by jumping onto Dan Ryan
Man on Divvy bike steals woman's purse in South Loop
Carjackings reported in Greektown, Fulton River District, River West
Babysitter accused of beating 23-month-old boy to death
Woman in videotaped NJ beach arrest rejects plea offer
Caught on camera: Kids return wallet with $700 inside
Mollie Tibbetts' mom: 'You won't see me giving up hope'
Tweet turns shop owner's forgotten anniversary into unforgettable day
Show More
Boy, 15, shot to death in South Shore
Stunt car tips in Elburn on HBO set; camera man hurt
Stanley's in Goose Island looking to sell, may close
LISTEN: 911 call from Demi Lovato's home released
More News