Illinois State Police warn of coronavirus text scam

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
The Illinois State Police are getting the word out about a texting scam that involves COVID-19.

State police posted an alert to their Instagram page that included a screenshot of the text. It said, "Someone who came in contact with you tested positive or has shown symptoms for COVID-19 & recommends you self-isolate/get tested. More at (link)."



ISP said anyone who receives a text message like this should not click on the link. It is not a message from any official agency.

The alert was originally from the Palos Park Police Department, state police said.

