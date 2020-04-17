Musicians put spin on 'Sweet Home Chicago' with 'Stay Home Chicago'

hey @chicago, listen up 🤗@chicagosmayor wants us all to #StayHomechicago because together we can #StayHomeSaveLives 🙌 we wanna hear your voices!! post your own vids of “stay home chicago” w/ the hashtags above! pic.twitter.com/QYhjuLn3zQ — maeve & quinn (@maeveandquinn) April 15, 2020

when @chicagosmayor asked us to help spread the word to the city of @chicago to #StayHomeSaveLives we were on board!! How is everyone making the best of it while they’re staying home? #stayhomechicago pic.twitter.com/OYcLmcNL49 — ♬Carly and Martina♬ (@carlyandmartina) April 13, 2020

How are you spending your time at home? We’re jamming #StayHomeChicago and encouraging yal to #StayHomeSaveLives 😎 Props to @chicago and @chicagosmayor for the support! pic.twitter.com/JV5HgtCokv — White Mystery (@MissAlexWhite) April 14, 2020

Hey @chicago, listen up. @chicagosmayor wants us all to #StayHomeChicago because together we can #StayHomeSaveLives Do you have an idea on how to spread the message? Share it with the hashtags above! Big thanks to @GrooveGardeners for the opportunity! pic.twitter.com/umdvddVEg6 — Todd Kessler (@toddkessler) April 14, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Throughout this pandemic, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been finding creative ways to encourage people to "stay home and save lives."Now many artists in Chicago are helping spread that message with a new spin on the song "Sweet Home Chicago." This is "Stay Home Chicago."White Mystery, Carly and Martina, Todd Kessler and Maeve and Quinn are just some of the artists who contributed.The mayor's Twitter account has been responding to each of these posts encouraging people to keep it coming.