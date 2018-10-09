Two construction workers were badly injured Tuesday morning in north suburban Evanston after a steel beam fell on them. Police said one of the workers had to be extricated.Evanston police received a call around 8:25 a.m. about a construction accident at 811 Emerson Street in the downtown area.A crane was offloading steel beams when one of them fell and hit the two men, ages 55 and 28.The older worker was immediately transported to Evanston Hospital. He is listed in critical condition.The younger worker was pinned by the beam. Emergency crews pulled him out. He was also transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown.Investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were still at the scene around 11:30 a.m. The crane operator appeared to still be in his cab at that time. Crews were working on a way to bring him down safely.The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office was notified of a death in regard to the accident, but police have not yet released further details.