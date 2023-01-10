Sterigenics reaches $408M agreement to settle 800+ cases, parent company says

The Sterigenics Willowbrook facility allegedly released a cancer-causing waste. Sotera Health said the company reached a $408M settlement agreement.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a potentially major development involving the legal fight against Sterigenics.

Its parent company said a $408 million agreement has been reached to settle the more than 870 pending cases against Sterigenics.

Sterigenics is accused of illegally releasing a cancer-causing waste into the air at its Willowbrook facility, which permanently closed in 2019.

The parent company said the agreement is subject to almost all of the plaintiffs opting in and dismissing their claims. They're also denying any liability.

ABC7 has reached out to the plaintiffs' attorneys for comment.

