Sterigenics lawsuit: Cases against medical sterilization company can be tried in groups, judge says

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Cases against Sterigenics will be allowed to be tried in groups.
A Cook County judge granted the consolidation request on Friday, allowing multiple plaintiffs to have their cases heard within a single jury trial.
There are about 800 pending lawsuits against the medical sterilization company, which is accused of releasing a cancer-causing compound into the air at their now-shuttered Willowbrook plant.
Breast cancer survivor Susan Kamuda, who won a $363 million judgment last month, was the first to go to trial.