Trial begins in lawsuit accusing Sterigenics of emitting ethylene oxide

A lawsuit against Sterigenics became the first to go to trial over the release of ethylene oxide at the company's WIllowbrook facility.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Opening statements began Thursday in the first trial from a lawsuit against Sterigenics.

The company sterilizes medical devices .It's accused of illegally releasing ethylene oxide, cancer-causing waste, into the air at its Willowbrook facility when it opened in 1984 until the facility was permanently closed in 2019.

That allegedly led to a number of cancer cases in the southwest suburbs.

Thursday morning, a lawsuit filed by cancer patient Sue Kamuda became the first case against Sterigenics to go to trial.

Kamuda lived about a third of a mile from the plant and her children attended school within a mile of the plant. Her son Brian was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2021 and his case is expected to go to trial at a later date.