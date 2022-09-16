Sterigenics trial: Jury deliberating in 1st lawsuit against Willowbrook company over emissions

Lawsuit filed by cancer patient Sue Kamuda became the first case against Sterigenics to go to trial

Susan Kamuda is suing the Willowbrook company, claiming emissions from its plant caused her breast cancer and her son's non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A jury is deliberating in the first case against Sterigenics to go to trial.

Closing arguments happened Thursday. Susan Kamuda is suing the Willowbrook company, claiming emissions from its plant caused her breast cancer and her son's non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Kamuda has said she does not have any history of cancer in her family and didn't know Sterigenics was releasing the chemical.

Lawyers for the company argued that there is no scientific evidence to support that.

However, the facility was permanently closed in 2019.

The company is facing hundreds of lawsuits.

