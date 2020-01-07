Society

Irwin family has helped rescue 90K animals including many in Australia fires

AUSTRALIA -- The family of the late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin is continuing his legacy of rescuing and saving wildlife in danger.

Irwin's daughter, Bindi, and the rest of the Irwin family have now rescued and treated more than 90,000 animals.

Many of which were injured in Australia's recent devastating wildfires.



Bindi's brother, Robert, said on social media that Ollie, an orphaned platypus, was patient number 90,000 at the Australia Zoo's wildlife hospital.

The Irwin family owns and operates the zoo.

Robert Irwin also wrote, "With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much."

Nearly a third of koalas in the state of New South Wales may have been killed in the bushfires.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybindi irwinaustraliawildfire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Show More
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News