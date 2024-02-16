Chicago Bears Hall of Famer Steve McMichael hospitalized with suspected pneumonia, family says

Chicago Bears Hall of Famer Steve 'Mongo' McMichael was hospitalized with suspected pneumonia Thursday amid a battle with ALS, his family said.

HOMER GLEN, Ill. (WLS) -- The family of Chicago Bears legend Steve "Mongo" McMichael, who has been battling ALS, asked for prayers Thursday as they announced he was going to the emergency room.

McMichael was recently announced as part of the latest class of inductees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Any illness can be very serious for McMichael as he battles ALS.

"We are asking for prayers for Steve McMichael. He is going to the Emergency Room now with suspected pneumonia," a Thursday evening statement from his family read. "We will inform you as we have more updates."

McMichael has been awaiting the special Hall of Fame announcement for years. He played 13 seasons with the Bears, making the Pro Bowl in five of them.

While the ravages of ALS have robbed him of the ability to move or speak, his wife Misty has been his strongest advocate.

"It means everything to us," Misty said.

McMichael communicates through a special device that follows eye movements. He has made it clear how much the Hall of Fame means to him.

Mongo waited years until the Hall of Fame seniors committee selected him. He had plenty of support from Bears fans, including many from Homer Glen, where McMichael now lives.

Many people in the Homer Glen community have been making plans to be in Canton, Ohio, in August for the induction ceremony.

The NFL has pledged to pay for medical expenses required to send Mongo to the ceremony in-person.