Did Steve McMichael make the Hall of Fame? The Chicago Bears legend is one step closer to induction, as he became a finalist Wednesday.

First responders hold fundraiser for Bears legend Steve McMichael and his NFL Hall of Fame bid

HOMER GLEN, Ill. (WLS) -- First responders held a fundraiser Wednesday night for Chicago Bears great Steve "Mongo" McMichael, a way to return the favor for his support of them over the years.

They gathered at Rizzo's in Wrigleyville in honor of McMichael during his ongoing battle with ALS.

"They're our favorite people so it wasn't too much of a surprise when I heard about it," said his wife Misty McMichael.

Misty said McMichael was recently hospitalized with sepsis and pneumonia, but his spirits remain high.

"He recovered again and he's fine right now, getting his ice cream in little increments so he doesn't get pneumonia again," she said.

There was live music, items auctioned off, and appearances by some celebrity bartenders like actor Joel Muray and ABC7's own John Garcia.

"We're all here for the celebration of the amazing thing, that Mongo is gonna get in the hall," Murray said.

Everyone in attendance is backing McMichael's bid to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was already named a finalist and will get in in summer 2024 if he receives 80% of the votes from the selection committee in January.

Fifteenth Ward Alderman Ray Lopez also showed his support; he plans to introduce a resolution to the city council Thursday, offering an official letter of citywide support for Mongo's chance at his lifelong ream.

"It's karma," Lopez said. "All the good he put into the world in his lifetime is being returned to him now in his time of need."

"He wants to hang in there until next August to see himself inducted and we're all behind him 100 percent," Misty said.

Everyone here and really everyone in Chicago is clinging to the hope that Mongo will get his day in the Hall of Fame.