'Mongo' was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame last week

Bears Hall of Famer Steve McMichael being treated for MRSA infection, sepsis in ICU amid ALS battle

Chicago Bears Hall of Famer Steve 'Mongo' McMichael, who is battling ALS, remains hospitalized Friday with an infection, but may come home soon.

NEW LENOX, Ill. (WLS) -- Chicago Bears legend and Hall of Famer Steve "Mongo" McMichael received a blood transfusion Saturday and has sepsis from an MRSA infection, an update from his family said.

McMichael was admitted to the intensive care unit at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox by ambulance Thursday after he spiked a fever and appeared to be very lethargic. They said he was also being treated for a urinary tract infection.

The family said Friday McMichael was responding well to antibiotic treatments and procedure to drain fluid from his lungs, and he was expected to possibly leave the hospital in a few days.

While the family initially said McMichael was taken to the hospital with suspected pneumonia, they released a statement saying he had an infection instead.

McMichael has been living with ALS for years. The latest medical scare comes one week after he was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He played 13 seasons with the Bears, making the Pro Bowl in five of them. McMichael's wife, Misty, traveled to Las Vegas for the ceremony, attending on his behalf.

Former Bears teammates from the 1985 Super Bowl championship team stayed behind to watch alongside McMichael.

Mongo's last hospital stay was back in August when he spent nearly a week battling sepsis and pneumonia.

McMichael communicates through a special device that follows eye movements. He has made it clear how much the Hall of Fame means to him.

Mongo waited years until the Hall of Fame seniors committee selected him. He had plenty of support from Bears fans, including many from Homer Glen, where McMichael now lives.

His family is hoping Mongo will be strong enough to travel to Canton, Ohio later this summer for the formal induction to the Hall of Fame. They're asking for all his longtime fans to pray he heals from this medical setback quickly.

The NFL has pledged to pay for medical expenses required to send Mongo to the ceremony in-person.