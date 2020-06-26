Illinois State Police respond to Southwest Side inbound Stevenson shooting

Reported shooting took place at Loomis Street Friday
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police responded to a report of shots fired on the Stevenson Expressway Friday morning.

Police were notified of the incident on the inbound Stevenson at Loomis Street on Chicago's Southwest Side at 3:30 a.m. When troopers arrived, they found an SUV on the shoulder with bullet holes and a shattered windshield.

The driver of the vehicle did not report any injuries.

The Stevenson's northbound lanes were temporarily closed for the shooting investigation but have since been reopened.

State police did not immediately provide additional information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobridgeportexpressway shootingchicago shootingchicago crimeshootingchicago violencetraffic
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man fatally shot 2 teens who asked how tall he was: police
Phase 4 in Illinois: Gyms, movie theaters reopen Friday
Multiple rounds of storms expected, possible severe weather Fri. night
Art Institute lion statue vandalized with spray paint
Carol Stream family of 4 all survive COVID-19
Despite pandemic, Trump administration urges end to Obamacare
VIDEO: Man blocks Latino man from entering his own building
Show More
Is Illinois ready to reopen? Epidemiologist weighs in
Chicago AccuWeather: AccuWeather Alert Day: Hot with evening storms, some strong
Illinois COVID-19 cases increase by 894, with 41 new deaths
Wisconsin woman set on fire in possible hate crime: police
Macy's announces it will layoff 3,900 workers
More TOP STORIES News