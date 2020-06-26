Illinois State Police respond to Southwest Side inbound Stevenson shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police responded to a report of shots fired on the Stevenson Expressway Friday morning.Police were notified of the incident on the inbound Stevenson at Loomis Street on Chicago's Southwest Side at 3:30 a.m. When troopers arrived, they found an SUV on the shoulder with bullet holes and a shattered windshield.The driver of the vehicle did not report any injuries.The Stevenson's northbound lanes were temporarily closed for the shooting investigation but have since been reopened.State police did not immediately provide additional information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.