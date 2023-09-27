Chopper7 was over the scene of a large vehicle fire at a Stickney gas station Wednesday afternoon.

1 dead after large fire burns RV at Stickney gas station, authorities say

STICKNEY, Ill. (WLS) -- At least one person has died after an RV caught fire at a west suburban gas station Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Chopper7 was over the scene near the intersection of Pershing and Cicero in Stickney as police and fire officials investigated the scene of a vehicle that appeared to be heavily damaged by a fire.

The fire started around 3 p.m., according to investigators.

One person was inside the vehicle when it caught on fire and they have since died, authorities said at a press conference.

No further information surrounding the cause of the fire was immediately available.