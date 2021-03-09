data journalism

Third stimulus check calculator: How much could you get from $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package?

The latest COVID-19 relief plan will include payments up to $1,400 for many Americans. Use our tool to find out how much money you're likely to get.
By Grace Manthey
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. House of Representatives will make a final vote on the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill in the coming days.

Part of this package, which was passed by the Senate over the weekend, includes stimulus checks up to $1,400 for individuals and $2,800 for married couples, including an additional $1,400 per dependent.

As opposed to past plans, dependents can include adult children who are students.

Also different are the thresholds for which people are eligible for the checks. The most recent changes by the Senate cap eligibly at individuals earning more than $80,000 a year and married couples earning more than $160,000 a year.

Individuals earning less than $75,000 a year and married couples earning less than $150,000 a year will be eligible for the full amount.

Use our tool below to see how much you might receive as part of the new stimulus package.

Note: This calculator is based on the most recent information on the bill. If changes are made, this calculator will be updated.



Calculator not displaying correctly? Click here to view in a new window.

The House is scheduled to vote this week on the Senate version of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill with a third stimulus check, a timeline that could see the sweeping legislation signed into law early this week.

