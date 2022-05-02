French bulldog seen being snatched from LA home reunited with owner after sold for $20

LOS ANGELES -- A beloved French bulldog has been reunited with his family after a man was caught on video snatching "King" from his Los Angeles home, and then selling him for $20.

King's owner, Jodie Martinez, confirmed the good news Sunday. She said that the unsuspecting individual the dog was sold to saw King's face and information on social media, and returned the dog over the weekend.

The suspect was seen on the home's security camera reaching over the fence, picking up the dog, and immediately taking off on his skateboard.

LAPD says they arrested the suspect within 24 hours of the incident, but unfortunately, he had already sold the dog to an unsuspecting individual for $20.

Martinez says that King is healthy and happy to be back home.

